$2.55 EPS Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.50. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Shares of ANET traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.45. The company had a trading volume of 315,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,788. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $378.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.55.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,490 shares of company stock valued at $31,887,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.