20,000 Shares in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Purchased by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.