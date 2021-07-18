25,000 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Bought by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000.

ENFAU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

