25,000 Shares in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Purchased by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DS. Craig Hallum began coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

NYSE:DS opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

