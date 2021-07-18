25,000 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Purchased by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.21 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

