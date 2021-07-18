260,662 Shares in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 260,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTE opened at $10.03 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

