2,699 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

