$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $2.71 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.05. 1,984,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.88.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.