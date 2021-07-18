$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.70. 501,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.19. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

