32,917 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $197,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

VELOU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.