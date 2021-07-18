40,000 Shares in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $14,925,000.

CENHU stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

