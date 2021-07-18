44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,690 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. 13,611,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,577,866. General Motors has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

