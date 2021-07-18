44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,771,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.72. 5,462,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

