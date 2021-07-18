44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,539.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,407.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,586.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

