$450.97 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce sales of $450.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $452.10 million. NICE reported sales of $395.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $255.29. 122,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 52 week low of $196.21 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of NICE by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.