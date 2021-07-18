$481.06 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $481.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.04 million and the lowest is $471.08 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $323.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after acquiring an additional 328,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 420,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

