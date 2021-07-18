$495.00 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce $495.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.00 million and the lowest is $490.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $454.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Covanta by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.01. 6,310,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,557. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 500.38 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.