$5.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.56 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,588,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. 12,381,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,637,574. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

