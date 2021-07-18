503,448 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 503,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Shares of TBCPU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.