$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $6.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.13 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $27.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.93 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $29.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,837,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,220,083. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

