$60.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $60.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $64.84 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $249.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.04 billion to $259.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.98 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,049,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

