$620.39 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post $620.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.87 million and the highest is $649.50 million. Masonite International reported sales of $499.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.54. 90,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,089. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

