6,879 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. United Rentals accounts for 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,118,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,784,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.08. 868,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,550. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.41 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.