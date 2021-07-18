70,200 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,000. United Rentals makes up about 1.4% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $306.08 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.41 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

