7,211 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.