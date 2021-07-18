7,211 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.