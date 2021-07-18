7,660 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $158.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

