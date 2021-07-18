781 Shares in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $855,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Get Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.34. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $51.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.