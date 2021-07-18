7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIIAU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIIAU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

