$845.15 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $845.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $845.00 million and the highest is $845.30 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $798.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,739. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,455 shares of company stock worth $2,570,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $367,633,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

