8,788 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,236.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,183 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Shares of GBF opened at $123.24 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.49 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

