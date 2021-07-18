8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Capitalization of $657,737.52 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $657,737.52 and $816,323.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000126 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001394 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

