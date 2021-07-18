$902.05 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce $902.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $886.70 million and the highest is $913.50 million. Mattel posted sales of $732.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners upped their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

MAT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.42. 2,279,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32. Mattel has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.