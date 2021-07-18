927 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

