AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

