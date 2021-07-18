Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,412 ($18.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ABC stock opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.38) on Friday. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1,477.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

