ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
NYSE:ABM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 970,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.
In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
