ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 970,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

