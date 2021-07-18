Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.91% of Acceleron Pharma worth $75,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

