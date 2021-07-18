ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ACM Research by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.