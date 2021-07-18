Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of ADAG opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.34 million and a PE ratio of -7.03. Adagene has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adagene during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adagene during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Adagene during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

