Add.xyz Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $8,604.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.19 or 0.00790004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.