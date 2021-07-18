Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Insiders sold 498,099 shares of company stock valued at $39,746,773 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,299,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.