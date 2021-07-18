Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 38.3% in June

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ATEYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Advantest alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83. Advantest has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.42. Advantest had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $855.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.