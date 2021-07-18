Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 38.3% in June

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ATEYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83. Advantest has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.19.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
