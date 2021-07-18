Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $9.25 on Friday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.18.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,032,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $5,639,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

