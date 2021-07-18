Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,720.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

