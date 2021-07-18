Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,400. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.98. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

