Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $20.12. 313,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

In related news, Director John L. Workman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

