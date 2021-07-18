AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Critical Contrast

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AIT Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and TELA Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -2.10 TELA Bio $18.21 million 11.60 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -6.56

AIT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% TELA Bio -145.90% -56.47% -33.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AIT Therapeutics and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TELA Bio beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.