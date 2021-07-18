Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,084 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 243,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $40,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 12,287 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10,008.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,636 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $720,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,844 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,708 shares of company stock worth $8,475,112 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.