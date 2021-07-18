Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in June

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.
AKKVF stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Akastor ASA has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69.
About Akastor ASA
