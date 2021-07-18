Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,641. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

